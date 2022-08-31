Quantrill caps 4-0 month with combined 1-hitter

Instead of rounding the bases, however, Odor went back to the dugout shaking his head, as Benson leaped into the air and robbed Odor of at least extra bases, preserving the Guardians’ one-lead lead. Despite coming into the contest with only two starts in center field at Progressive Field under his belt, Benson handled the park’s tricky dimensions like a veteran on the play, as he took a near-perfect route to the ball and timed his jump with precision.