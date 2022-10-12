Quantrill, Guardians stumble in Game 1 of ALDS

But when Guardians manager Terry Francona decided to let Quantrill face the top of the lineup for a third time in the sixth inning, the wheels fell off the cart. Aaron Judge drew a walk before Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer that put Cleveland in a hole it couldn’t dig out of, leading to a 4-1 loss in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

A win in the series opener in the ALDS has always been crucial. In the history of best-of-five postseason series, Game 1 winners have gone on to win the series 102 of 144 times (71%). In Division Series with the current 2-2-1 format, teams winning Game 1 at their home ballparks have advanced 34 of 47 times (72%). Within those same parameters, teams winning Game 1 on the road have advanced 29 of 41 times (71%).