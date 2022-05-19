Quantrill has everything — except run support

But while Quantrill, who is winless in each of those last six starts, didn’t get enough support for the Guards to avoid the two-game sweep at the hands of a suddenly awakened Reds team in the final set of the Ohio Cup, the right-hander did look a lot more like the guy who caused a stir last summer. For the second straight start, he didn’t walk anybody, and Naquin’s fifth-inning solo shot to center was one of only five hits allowed in the seven innings of work, with five strikeouts.