Quantrill looks to build on strong outing
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Alex Kirilloff will likely be in the starting lineup for the 1st time this season after being recalled
This browser does not support the video element.