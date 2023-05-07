Guardians 

Quantrill looks to build on strong outing

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Alex Kirilloff will likely be in the starting lineup for the 1st time this season after being recalled

This browser does not support the video element.

Cal Quantrill looks to stay on track after finding his rhythm last time out