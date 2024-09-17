Ramírez, Clase among All-MLB favorites

Despite not throwing a single pitch after undergoing elbow surgery last September, Ohtani has managed to live up to the hype and then some in the first season of a historic 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers. Ohtani became the fastest player (in terms of games played) to go 40/40 and might yet establish the 50/50 club, having recorded 47 homers and 48 steals on the year. With a league-leading .988 OPS to boot, he’s the overwhelming favorite to win league NL MVP honors. If he does it, he’d join Hall of Famer Frank Robinson as the only players to win an MVP Award in both leagues.