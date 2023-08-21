Ramirez honored for ‘Manny being Manny’

Through all of the moments he endured, it was the last one that stood out the most. In his last game with Cleveland on Oct. 1, 2000, he smacked a home run to deep center field, leaving a prominent lasting memory for both him and the fans of his cherished time in Northeast Ohio.

“I think that’s one of my best memories ever,” Ramirez said.

Guardians manager Terry Francona spent time with Ramirez for parts of five seasons as his skipper in Boston. Francona recalled the hitting drills he’d watch Ramirez participate in, as he’d marvel at Ramirez’s unmatched hand-eye coordination from afar.

“To be honest, nothing drove me,” Ramirez explained. “I just wanted to go and play the game. I was a kid coming out of New York City excited to come and show people what I could do and I always had that drive, but I wasn’t looking to be the best right-handed hitter ever. I was just playing and competing and knowing that if I fell I could get up and knowing that there is always another day if it’s God’s will.

“Everybody’s got a gift, but it’s like, you’ve got to shine that diamond to really shine.”