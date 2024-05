Ramírez’s power and plate discipline hasn’t just been limited to what’s happened this series. In his last eight games, he’s homered six times with 14 RBIs and four strikeouts. Since May 10, he’s produced eight home runs, 21 RBIs, and seven K’s. Over his previous 19 games, Ramirez has hit 10 over the walls, has driven in 26, and has fanned just eight times.