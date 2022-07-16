Ram?rez (2 HR) perfects Derby stroke vs. Tigers

Ram?rez hadn’t looked like himself over the past three weeks. Since June 27, he had hit .227 with a .653 OPS, eight RBIs and just one homer entering Saturday. He racked up all seven of those RBIs in his past eight games and had just one in the 21 games prior to that. Maybe it seemed like an odd time to commit to the Derby when the timing of his swing seemed a little bit off. But just as he gives anyone any reason to doubt him, he’s always quick to right the ship.