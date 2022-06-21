Ram?rez, Gim?nez near top of pack on All-Star Ballot
The races to determine who will advance to Phase 2 of the fan voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard are starting to take shape.
The first round of voting will determine two of the All-Star starters — the top vote-getter in each league — and which players will advance to the final round of the fan voting for the All-Star Game, which takes place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
Fans can fill out a 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot as many as five times per every 24-hour period until Phase 1 of voting closes at 2 p.m. ET on June 30. You can vote exclusively at MLB.com, on all 30 MLB club sites and on the MLB app.
The leading vote-getter in the American League and National League after Phase 1 will receive a spot in their All-Star team’s starting lineup. Aside from those two players, the top two vote-getters at every position, and the top six outfielders, will advance to the finals of voting. If an outfielder is a league’s leading vote-getter, only the next four outfield finalists will move on to Phase 2 to determine who starts at the two remaining spots.
Right now, the leading vote-getters are Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the AL (1,512,368 votes) and Dodgers star Mookie Betts in the NL (1,446,050 votes).
There are close races across the ballot at positions like AL third base (Rafael Devers leading Jos? Ram?rez), AL shortstop (Bo Bichette leading Tim Anderson and Xander Bogaerts), NL second base (Jazz Chisholm Jr. leading Ozzie Albies and Jeff McNeil) and the outfield in both leagues (Judge leading Mike Trout, Betts leading Ronald Acu?a Jr.).
Here’s a look at the current All-Star returns, position by position, for the AL and NL.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
FIRST BASE
1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 947,045 votes
2. Ty France, Mariners: 596,030
3. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees: 445,683
4. Luis Arraez, Twins: 307,442
5. Yuli Gurriel, Astros: 204,164
The Blue Jays have someone in the top three at every position on the ballot except DH, and Vlad Jr. is the first of four Toronto players who’d be in line to start the All-Star Game if the vote ended today. France is looking for his first All-Star nod, and Rizzo could make the AL team for the first time after three All-Star seasons with the Cubs.
SECOND BASE
1. Jose Altuve, Astros: 710,708
2. Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays: 522,154
3. Andr?s Gim?nez, Guardians: 514,982
4. Gleyber Torres, Yankees: 379,095
5. Trevor Story, Red Sox: 320,262
Altuve (12 home runs, 144 OPS+) could make his eighth All-Star team with the Astros, but Gim?nez (.302 batting average, 140 OPS+) and the versatile Espinal aren’t too far behind as they look for their first All-Star nods. Keep an eye on Story at his new position with the Red Sox.
THIRD BASE
1. Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 727,669
2. Jos? Ram?rez, Guardians: 711,367
3. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays: 406,182
4. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 281,955
5. Alex Bregman, Astros: 245,911
This is a close race between two of the top hitters in the AL this season, with Devers and Ram?rez separated by a bit more than 16,000 votes. Devers is batting .330 with 16 home runs and leading the Major Leagues in hits with 89. Ram?rez is batting .305 with 16 homers and an AL-leading 62 RBIs.
SHORTSTOP
1. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 585,744
2. Tim Anderson, White Sox: 528,278
3. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: 525,202
4. Jeremy Pe?a, Astros: 271,640
5. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees: 187,755
The AL shortstop race is wide open, with the top three separated by only 2% of the vote (Bichette has 19%, Anderson and Bogaerts have 17% each). Bichette, Anderson and Bogaerts all made the 2021 All-Star team, with Bogaerts earning the start.
OUTFIELD
1. Aaron Judge, Yankees: 1,512,368
2. Mike Trout, Angels: 1,295,854
3. George Springer, Blue Jays: 622,063
4. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 504,537
5. Taylor Ward, Angels: 497,361
6. Byron Buxton, Twins: 403,050
7. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays: 381,591
8. Teoscar Hern?ndez, Blue Jays: 374,226
9. Michael Brantley, Astros: 287,284
10. Kyle Tucker, Astros: 251,948
It’s no surprise to see Judge and his MLB-leading 25 home runs atop the AL outfield voting — he’s the overall leading vote-getter on the entire ballot right now, with more than 1.5 million votes. Nor is it a surprise to see Trout, looking for his 10th All-Star nod, right behind him. There are also some interesting names further down the ballot, like Trout’s breakout teammate Ward (180 OPS+) and the red-hot Buxton (19 home runs), who’s looking to make his first All-Star team.
CATCHER
1. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: 1,057,008
2. Jose Trevino, Yankees: 387,983
3. Salvador Perez, Royals: 266,604
4. Mart?n Maldonado, Astros: 231,005
5. Christian V?zquez, Red Sox: 199,010
Kirk is a fun name to see at the top of the AL catcher voting — and he has 35% of the vote to Trevino’s 13%, the biggest lead of any All-Star candidate. The fan favorite deserves his spot, too. Kirk leads all catchers with a .307 batting average and leads AL catchers with 2.2 fWAR.
DESIGNATED HITTER
1. Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 835,669
2. Shohei Ohtani, Angels: 555,056
3. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 307,706
4. Danny Jansen, Blue Jays: 297,484
5. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers: 248,312
Alvarez leads two-way star Ohtani thanks to his elite bat — the Astros DH is batting .311 with 18 home runs and a 1.026 OPS. Ohtani has 13 home runs, seven stolen bases and 37 RBIs, while third-place Martinez is batting .335 with 23 doubles. It’s also cool to see Miggy’s name pop up in the top five in his 20th season in the big leagues.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
FIRST BASE
1. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals: 930,441 votes
2. Pete Alonso, Mets: 602,321
3. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: 469,197
4. Matt Olson, Braves: 403,514
5. Eric Hosmer, Padres, 147,019
Goldschmidt earned six straight All-Star selections with the D-backs from 2013-18, but he’s still looking for his first nod as a member of the Cardinals. He’s on track to get it this year, as he leads the NL in average (.339) and on-base percentage (.417) and is second in the NL with a .614 slugging percentage. He is ahead of Alonso, the NL leader in homers (19) and the MLB leader in RBIs (64), with Freeman and Olson, the man who replaced him at first base in Atlanta, in the close race to crack the top three.
SECOND BASE
1. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins: 634,762
2. Ozzie Albies, Braves: 589,804
3. Jeff McNeil, Mets: 580,257
4. Gavin Lux, Dodgers: 256,411
5. Nolan Gorman, Cardinals: 214,383
Chisholm is one of the breakout stars of 2022, producing 13 homers, 11 steals and a 131 OPS+. He’s vying for his first career All-Star selection and has taken a slight voting lead over Albies, who recently went down with a fractured foot, and McNeil, who has had a strong bounce-back season for the Mets, hitting .327 with four homers and a 143 OPS+.
THIRD BASE
1. Manny Machado, Padres: 969,582
2. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals: 581,363
3. Austin Riley, Braves: 557,220
4. Justin Turner, Dodgers: 254,057
5. Eduardo Escobar, Mets: 234,079
Machado and Arenado are no strangers to All-Star Games, with 11 selections between them and Arenado starting for the NL a year ago. Machado exited Sunday’s game with a left ankle issue, but he appears to have avoided a major injury, which is certainly good news for the Padres. The 29-year-old put up a .328/.400/.545 slash with 12 homers over his first 66 games. Running close behind Arenado (13 homers, 141 OPS+) is Riley, who has followed up last year’s breakout with an excellent start to 2022 (18 homers, 127 OPS+) as he seeks his first All-Star nod.
SHORTSTOP
1. Trea Turner, Dodgers: 811,839
2. Dansby Swanson, Braves: 599,251
3. Francisco Lindor, Mets: 521,489
4. Tommy Edman, Cardinals: 277,699
5. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: 165,074
With Tatis, last year’s starting shortstop for the NL All-Star team, on the shelf with a fractured left wrist, we could have a first-time starter at shortstop in the NL this year. Hitting .301 with nine homers and 14 steals in 65 games, Turner is the current leader, followed by a pair of NL East shortstops in Swanson and Lindor.
OUTFIELD
1. Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 1,446,050
2. Ronald Acu?a Jr., Braves: 1,398,563
3. Joc Pederson, Giants: 630,584
4. Starling Marte, Mets: 469,344
5. Juan Soto, Nationals: 451,079
6. Adam Duvall, Braves: 332,387
7. Mark Canha, Mets: 320,910
8. Marcell Ozuna, Braves: 303,945
9. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers: 301,121
10. Harrison Bader, Cardinals: 256,126
Betts is the leading vote-getter in the NL, with close to 1.5 million votes, which would put him in line for his sixth All-Star Game in the last seven seasons. But hot on his tail is Acu?a, who didn’t miss a beat after returning to the defending World Series champs at the end of April. Elsewhere on the ballot, Pederson is looking for his first All-Star selection since his rookie season with the Dodgers in 2015, and a pair of the NL East-leading Mets’ new outfielders, Marte and Canha, are both vying for a spot.
CATCHER
1. Willson Contreras, Cubs: 801,630
2. Travis d’Arnaud, Braves: 471,921
3. Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 454,685
4. Tyler Stephenson, Reds: 370,453
5. Will Smith, Dodgers: 323,894
Contreras is leading all MLB catchers with 12 home runs, and his .917 OPS is bested only by his younger brother William’s .987 (William is on the All-Star ballot at DH and is second in the voting). The veteran Molina, who turns 40 years old just before the All-Star Game, is seeking his 11th career nod.
DESIGNATED HITTER
1. Bryce Harper, Phillies: 1,059,433
2. William Contreras, Braves: 584,630
3. Albert Pujols, Cardinals: 344,248
4. Max Muncy, Dodgers: 189,643
5. J.D. Davis, Mets: 134,569
The reigning NL MVP is leading the DH race by a wide margin and is the only NL player besides Betts and Acu?a with more than 1 million votes. Harper is batting .326 with 15 home runs and a 1.013 OPS this season. But what if Pujols could make it to one more Midsummer Classic as a Cardinal, the team he represented for nine of his 10 All-Star Games?