Ram?rez, Gim?nez near top of pack on All-Star Ballot

Goldschmidt earned six straight All-Star selections with the D-backs from 2013-18, but he’s still looking for his first nod as a member of the Cardinals. He’s on track to get it this year, as he leads the NL in average (.339) and on-base percentage (.417) and is second in the NL with a .614 slugging percentage. He is ahead of Alonso, the NL leader in homers (19) and the MLB leader in RBIs (64), with Freeman and Olson, the man who replaced him at first base in Atlanta, in the close race to crack the top three.