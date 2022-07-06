Ram?rez in tight race in ASG Finals update
6 minutes ago
Voting is underway in the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot Finals to decide who will start the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. You have until Friday at 2 p.m. ET to make your picks, so vote now.
The leading vote-getter in each league from Phase 1 of the voting — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in the American League and Braves outfielder Ronald Acu?a Jr. in the National League — has already received a spot in his team’s starting lineup at the 92nd Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.
With time running out, here is an update on where the races stand for the remaining starting spots at each position.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Catcher
Alejandro Kirk, TOR: 74%
Jose Trevino, NYY: 26%
Kirk is one of six Blue Jays to make it to Phase 2, and along with teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr., he currently looks well positioned to earn a starting nod.
First base
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR: 66%
Ty France, SEA: 34%
Even though Vlad hasn’t been quite as phenomenal this year compared to his 2021, he is looking good to make his second consecutive All-Star Game start.
Second base
Jose Altuve, HOU: 56%
Santiago Espinal, TOR: 44%
Altuve, looking to make his eighth All-Star Game appearance, is locked in a close race with Espinal, who is seeking his first trip to the Midsummer Classic.
Third base
Rafael Devers, BOS: 58%
Jos? Ram?rez, CLE: 42%
Both players rank among the top five in the AL in extra-base hits, total bases and OPS. Devers is vying for his second All-Star selection, while Ram?rez is going after his fourth.
Shortstop
Tim Anderson, CWS: 54%
Bo Bichette, TOR: 46%
Exciting players who are essential to their team’s success at the top of the lineup, both Anderson and Bichette reached their first All-Star Game last season.
Trout is having another sensational season and appears well on his way to his 10th All-Star selection. These four players are vying for two spots since Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge already secured his place in the starting lineup as the American League’s leading vote-getter during Phase 1.
Designated hitter
Shohei Ohtani, LAA: 50%
Yordan Alvarez, HOU: 50%
It only makes sense that the battle between Ohtani, the reigning AL MVP, and Alvarez, arguably the game’s best hitter right now, is currently a dead heat.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Catcher
Willson Contreras, CHC: 65%
Travis d’Arnaud, ATL: 35%
Contreras and d’Arnaud both rank among the offensive leaders at catcher in a number of key categories, but the Cubs backstop has opened up a sizable lead.
First base
Paul Goldschmidt, STL: 66%
Pete Alonso, NYM: 34%
Alonso has 22 homers and an MLB-leading 69 RBIs for the first-place Mets, but Goldschmidt’s NL-leading .340 batting average and 1.040 OPS have him ahead by a comfortable margin so far.
Second base
Jazz Chisholm Jr., MIA: 59%
Ozzie Albies, ATL: 41%
Chisholm (right lower back strain) and Albies (fractured left foot) are both on the injured list, but Chisholm has a chance to be back by the Midsummer Classic. He’d be the fifth Marlins player to start the All-Star Game, joining Hanley Ramirez (three times), Giancarlo Stanton (twice), Marcell Ozuna (twice) and Gary Sheffield (once).
Third base
Manny Machado, SD: 51%
Nolan Arenado, STL: 49%
It’s a tight race at the hot corner between a pair of perennial All-Stars. Machado is eyeing his third career start but first in the NL, while Arenado is looking to extend his starting streak to five.
Shortstop
Dansby Swanson, ATL: 51%
Trea Turner, LAD: 49%
We have another close matchup at short, with Swanson and Turner each seeking his first All-Star start. Turner was the leading vote-getter among NL shortstops in Phase 1, but Swanson has the Phase 2 edge so far.
After Ronald Acu?a Jr. narrowly edged him out as the NL’s top vote-getter in Phase 1, thus earning an automatic spot in the NL’s starting lineup, Betts is on track to grab one of the two remaining starting outfield spots. Pederson, who started for the NL back in 2015, currently holds the lead for the other spot.
Designated hitter
Bryce Harper, PHI: 57%
William Contreras, ATL: 43%
Harper is out indefinitely with a fractured left thumb, but the injury has prevented him from gaining an early lead over Contreras.