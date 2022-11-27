Ram?rez, McKenzie capture local BBWAA awards

Then, he started experiencing issues with his right thumb and imaging revealed he had a torn ligament. Although the team didn’t reveal he had the option to step away and have surgery in June to fix the injury, the staff was expecting that to be the result. However, Ram?rez demanded he remain in the lineup every day. Playing through pain caused his numbers to slip a bit, but what he was still able to provide at the plate outweighed any of the hinderances.