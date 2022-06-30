Ram?rez named an All-Star Ballot finalist

One of an MLB-leading seven Blue Jays to make it to Phase 2, Kirk has posted a .320/.413/.519 slash with 10 homers and more walks (30) than strikeouts (23) this season. The 23-year-old also has shown excellent pitch-framing skills, ranking third in called-strike rate on borderline pitches, a category in which Trevino leads the Majors. The Yankees were planning to go into this season with Kyle Higashioka and Ben Rortvedt as their two catchers, but after Rortvedt strained his oblique, New York acquired Trevino from the Rangers on April 2, and he’s turned into a valuable contributor for the club with MLB’s best record. Trevino’s defense has always been his calling card, but the 29-year-old has made a difference with the bat this season, too, hitting .271 with a career-high six homers and a .771 OPS.