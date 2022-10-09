Ram?rez, Naylor make ‘unbelievable play’ in 12th

Yes, before there could be a 15th-inning Oscar Gonzalez walk-off home run to give the Guardians a 1-0 win over the Rays in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series and punch their ticket to an AL Division Series date with the Yankees, there had to be a game-preserving defensive gem in the 12th on Saturday afternoon. The ground ball Rays right fielder Manuel Margot sent Ram?rez’s way looked like trouble with runners on the corners and two outs, but Cleveland’s star third baseman demonstrated just how impactful he can be even on days when he’s not ripping extra-base hits at the plate.