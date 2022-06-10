Ram?rez scoffs at 9% win chance, sparks Cleveland rally

The bases were left loaded for the bottom of the Guardians order. A spot usually held by Austin Hedges was handed to Maile, who has had more success offensively than Hedges so far this season. Maile was able to get enough behind a 2-2 slider to lift it just deep enough into right field to allow Gonzalez to tag up and score the winning run from third base, as the dugout emptied and chased Maile down the first-base line in celebration. It marked Maile’s fourth career walk-off plate appearance and first since June 9, 2018 as a member of the Blue Jays.