Ram?rez shows off his ‘clutch gene’ with walk-off winner

CLEVELAND — Jos? Ram?rez rounded second just in time to watch the winning run cross the plate. He launched his helmet into outer space, as the Guardians’ dugout emptied like animals that had been caged for months.

Josh Naylor and Triston McKenzie grabbed buckets of bubblegum. McKenzie chucked his container in the air. Naylor emptied his and put it on Ram?rez’s head, leaving the All-Star third baseman standing in the middle of Progressive Field with an enormous grin on his face and a bucket crown surrounded by a group of men celebrating like children on the playground.