Ram?rez’s 2-run HR hands Guardians 1-0 lead

CLEVELAND — The chants were so loud that they were echoing through Progressive Field. There was a pause in the action on the field for a replay review. Jos? Ram?rez had nothing else to focus on than the 30,741 fans singing his name to a tune he’s heard countless times in this ballpark.

Ram?rez had just returned to the dugout after giving his team a lead with a two-run home run off Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan that eventually lifted the Guardians to a 2-1 victory over the Rays in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series on Friday afternoon. The crowd was relentless, showing its appreciation for the one hitter who’s been consistently keeping Cleveland competitive over the last few seasons. Ram?rez couldn’t help but take a step out of the dugout to wave to the fans.