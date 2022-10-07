Rays-Guardians Game 1 FAQ, lineups (Today, 12 ET, ESPN)

Guardians: Shane Bieber. In the blink of an eye, Bieber has become one of the most experienced players on the team, wrapping up his fifth season and now pitching in his second postseason. There were concerns at the beginning of the year that he wasn’t going to be an ace-like hurler in 2022 when he came out of the gate averaging 89 or 90 mph on his fastball. But even though the velocity slowly increased (and still only went up to about 92 or 93, steadily), he figured out ways to be as elite as the Bieber he was the last four seasons, especially in the second half of the year. Since July 29, the 27-year-old righty pitched to a 2.04 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings and 10 walks.