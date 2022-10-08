Rays-Guardians Game 2 FAQ, lineups (Noon ET, ESPN2)

Guardians: Ram?rez has been the hottest bat in this lineup. He ended the year with a four-hit performance on Wednesday in Game 162 and was the hero on Friday in Game 1 with a go-ahead two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth. Backstop Austin Hedges would fall under the “not” category. The Guardians never expected him to be a main source of offensive production this year, as the club values his defense and ability to lead a pitching staff (especially a young one) more. But Hedges has hit just .163 this season and had just one hit in his last 42 regular-season at-bats over 16 games. He started the Wild Card Series going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts.