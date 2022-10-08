Rays-Guardians Game 2 FAQ (Today, 12 ET, ESPN2)

Guardians: With the right-handed Glasnow on the mound for Game 2, the Guardians’ lineup will probably look a little different from Friday afternoon. There’s a high possibility that rookie Will Brennan will see his name penciled in order, considering his splits against right-handers have been dramatic, hitting .389 with a .992 OPS against them as opposed to a .167 average against lefties. Not only would this be his first postseason appearance, but it’d be just the 12th big league game of his career. But if inexperience hasn’t slowed Cleveland down thus far, why start worrying about it now?