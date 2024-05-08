‘Really good stretch’ of starts ends as Allen falters

Allen’s velocity was down a tick and of his 67 pitches, 38 were strikes — 29 were balls. Batters put 11 balls in play against him, nine of which were hard hit. He didn’t get a whiff on any of the 12 swings taken against his heater and he wasn’t able to get much chase on his other pitches (one each with his cutter, sweeper and changeup). Allen wasn’t available after the game to comment on his outing, but his catcher, Bo Naylor, weighed in on what he thought the problem was.