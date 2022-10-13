Redemption on the line in Bieber’s Game 2 start vs. Yanks

This mentality hasn’t changed much for Bieber over the years. His first playoff start didn’t go the way he wanted it to, but he had been electric in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — so much so that he won the AL Cy Young Award. Then, in ’21, he sustained a shoulder injury that kept him on the shelf for most of the year. He returned in ’22, and his decreased velocity called for a few tweaks to his mechanics. It wasn’t until the summer months this season that he said he felt normal again.