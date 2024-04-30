Redrafting the 2014 Draft class, 10 years later

Turner entered the year as the highest-rated college position player, but his stock took a hit because his numbers dipped as he tried to do too much at the plate. His speed was obvious, as was some sneaky power potential, but there were questions about whether he had enough arm strength to remain at shortstop. The Padres snapped him up with the 13th overall pick, only to include him as the player to be named in an ill-fated three-team, 11-player trade in December 2014 that brought Wil Myers to San Diego. Turner went on to win the 2019 World Series with the Nationals and also has earned a batting title, two stolen base crowns and two All-Star Game berths.