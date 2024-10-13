Relive the Guardians’ wild ride to the ALCS

MLB Logo icon

April 2: Shane Bieber needs Tommy John

The Guardians lost their ace after a start in Seattle that ended with tears in his eyes

April 8: Home opener eclipse

Do you know the odds of experiencing a total solar eclipse? Clearly, the Guardians were destined for good fortune

May 26: Guards win nine in a row

This was Cleveland’s longest winning streak since its magical 22-win run in 2017

June 19: Steven Kwan flirts with .400

Kwan’s .398 BA at this point in the season helped the Guardians get off to such a hot start

June 26: Meet Big Christmas

Jhonkensy Noel’s 1st career AB was a wild one and made quite a statement

June 29: Guards ink free agent Matthew Boyd

Recent Tommy John surgery made this a gamble, but he became one of their best starters

June 30: Triston McKenzie optioned

Rotation woes continue, as McKenzie’s struggles shockingly send him to Triple-A

July 16: All-Stars all around

Emmanuel Clase is one of 5 Midsummer Classic Cleveland representatives, an MLB high

July 30: Reinforcements at Deadline

OF Lane Thomas was brought in to help the offense and starter Alex Cobb reinforced the rotation

Aug. 30: Emmanuel Clase in record books

A highlight of Clase’s special season was setting the Guardians’ all-time saves record with No. 150

Sept. 19: Walk off and in!

Andrés Giménez sends the Guardians to the playoffs with this game-ending knock

Sept. 24: Good to be home

Kyle Manzardo gets the Guards going in a win that clinches a bye and home field for the ALDS

Oct. 12: A 1 vs. 2 ALCS!

Needing to beat Detroit in ALDS Games 4 and 5 to survive, the Guardians did just that, securing an ALCS date with the top-seeded Yankees

