Relive the Guardians’ wild ride to the ALCS
MLB Logo icon
April 2: Shane Bieber needs Tommy John
The Guardians lost their ace after a start in Seattle that ended with tears in his eyes
April 8: Home opener eclipse
Do you know the odds of experiencing a total solar eclipse? Clearly, the Guardians were destined for good fortune
May 26: Guards win nine in a row
This was Cleveland’s longest winning streak since its magical 22-win run in 2017
June 19: Steven Kwan flirts with .400
Kwan’s .398 BA at this point in the season helped the Guardians get off to such a hot start
June 26: Meet Big Christmas
Jhonkensy Noel’s 1st career AB was a wild one and made quite a statement
June 29: Guards ink free agent Matthew Boyd
Recent Tommy John surgery made this a gamble, but he became one of their best starters
June 30: Triston McKenzie optioned
Rotation woes continue, as McKenzie’s struggles shockingly send him to Triple-A
July 16: All-Stars all around
Emmanuel Clase is one of 5 Midsummer Classic Cleveland representatives, an MLB high
July 30: Reinforcements at Deadline
OF Lane Thomas was brought in to help the offense and starter Alex Cobb reinforced the rotation
Aug. 30: Emmanuel Clase in record books
A highlight of Clase’s special season was setting the Guardians’ all-time saves record with No. 150
Sept. 19: Walk off and in!
Andrés Giménez sends the Guardians to the playoffs with this game-ending knock
Sept. 24: Good to be home
Kyle Manzardo gets the Guards going in a win that clinches a bye and home field for the ALDS
