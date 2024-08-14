Rerank time! NEW Top 100 and Top 30 Prospects lists

The Orioles, Rays and Tigers each have a pair of the Top 10 prospects, the first time since mid-2012 that three teams could claim that distinction at the same time. Tampa Bay boasts two of the six best prospects, matching a feat that only four other organizations have achieved in our past 15 rankings, most recently when the Rangers had Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford at Nos. 5 and 6 on this year’s preseason Top 100.