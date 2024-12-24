Revisit one signature win for every MLB team from 2024
From stunning comebacks to thrilling walk-offs to dominant pitching performances, every team had its share of memorable triumphs in 2024. But what was each club’s signature win of the season?
To answer that question, we enlisted the help of MLB.com’s 30 beat reporters. Here’s what they said.
Jump to: AL East | AL Central | AL West | NL East | NL Central | NL West
AL EAST
Blue Jays: 14th-inning walk-off vs. Pittsburgh, May 31
It’s difficult to pinpoint a trademark win in a season defined by disappointment, but back on May 31, it still felt like the Blue Jays could get themselves back on track. Davis Schneider’s two-run home run in the bottom of the 14th was one of the biggest, loudest moments at Rogers Centre in 2024 and gave the Blue Jays their fourth consecutive win. Even at 27-29, it felt like they were about to go on a run. The Blue Jays got stuck chasing that run all summer, unfortunately, but Schneider’s moment gave the club one of its most memorable wins. — Keegan Matheson
Orioles: Walking it off into All-Star break, July 14
A back-and-forth AL East affair on the Sunday before the All-Star break turned in the Yankees’ favor in the top of the ninth inning, when O’s closer Craig Kimbrel gave up a go-ahead three-run homer to Ben Rice that put the Orioles in a two-run hole. However, Baltimore capitalized on a pair of defensive miscues by New York in the bottom of the ninth. A critical error by shortstop Anthony Volpe allowed the O’s to cut their deficit to one. Then, Cedric Mullins hit a walk-off two-run double on a ball that was misplayed by left fielder Alex Verdugo, sending the Orioles to a thrilling 6-5 victory. The win snapped a season-high-tying five-game losing streak for Baltimore, which finished the first half at 58-38 and in first place in the AL East. — Jake Rill
Rays: City Connect weekend ends on high note, May 5
Coming off a 1-5 road trip during which they were swept by the White Sox, the Rays needed a spark. They found two: the addition of Jonny DeLuca and the debut of their stylish City Connect uniforms. The jerseys were a hit, and DeLuca provided a few himself. The Rays wound up sweeping the Mets that weekend at Tropicana Field, wearing the sun-faded black jerseys throughout, and DeLuca capped the series with a walk-off triple in the 10th inning of a 7-6 victory. That put the ugly road trip in the rear-view mirror and marked the middle of a five-game winning streak, Tampa Bay’s longest of the season. — Adam Berry
Red Sox: The Boston Steal Party, June 16
Father’s Day 2024 was one to remember at Fenway Park. In the Sunday night rivalry game against the Yankees, the Red Sox stole a club-record nine bases in a 9-3 victory. David Hamilton led the charge with four thefts. Jarren Duran had two of his own. The other three were from Ceddanne Rafaela, Dom Smith and Bobby Dalbec. The Fenway crowd roared with excitement watching the team’s historic track meet. “Expect that from us,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game. “We’re going to push the envelope.” — Ian Browne
Yankees: American League Championship Series Game 5 at Cleveland, Oct. 19
It’d been 15 years since the Yankees were American League champions, and Juan Soto sent them to the World Series on a chilly evening in Cleveland. The game was tied, 2-2, as Hunter Gaddis challenged Soto with two on and two outs. An epic seven-pitch battle followed, with Soto oozing confidence as he showcased his incredible plate discipline, certain that Gaddis would eventually throw him a fastball. He got his pitch, and Soto didn’t miss. His Yankees tenure may have been Juan-and-done, but pennant-winning homers aren’t soon forgotten. — Bryan Hoch
AL CENTRAL
Guardians: ALCS Game 3 against Yankees, Oct. 17
You could say ALDS Game 4 or Game 5. You could say the night that Andrés Giménez had an extra-innings walk-off to clinch a playoff berth. But it truly doesn’t get much better than Game 3 of the ALCS. It was the epitome of the Guardians’ entire season. Starter Matthew Boyd continued to impress. Seven relievers were called on to get the win. When everyone counted Cleveland out with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, first-time manager Stephen Vogt did what he did all season and turned to his bench. Jhonkensy Noel took a huge hack and introduced the world to Big Christmas, tying the game to allow David Fry to hit the walk-off homer in the 10th. — Mandy Bell
Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.’s triple fuels eight-run comeback against the Mariners, June 7
They trailed by seven runs in the first inning and eight entering the bottom of the fourth. Not a team to give up that easily, the Royals built a comeback for the ages against the Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. In one of the most electric moments of the season, Bobby Witt Jr. ripped a game-tying triple into the left-field corner – going from home to third in 10.98 seconds and sliding in safely with a look toward the Royals’ dugout that no one will forget any time soon. The Royals walked off the Mariners a few batters later to win 10-9, cementing Kansas City’s belief that it wasn’t going to fade away in ‘24. — Anne Rogers
Tigers: 11-9 win over Dodgers at Comerica Park, July 13
The Tigers took a 9-4 deficit into the bottom of the ninth when their mercurial offense took off. Three consecutive hits culminated in Matt Vierling’s two-run double, then Carson Kelly’s two-out RBI single kept the game alive for Colt Keith’s game-tying two-run homer off then-closer Evan Phillips. After Will Vest held off the Dodgers in the 10th with an inning-ending double play from Freddie Freeman, Gio Urshela walked it off with a two-run homer. — Jason Beck
Twins: The sausage-fueled winning streak hits 12, May 4
Ah, for it to be May again for the 2024 Twins, when everything seemed possible for a team seemingly on the rise — and fueled by a (probably) rancid log of meat. Leaving the grim throes of an alarming 7-13 start behind, Kyle Farmer brought the Twins the so-called “Rally Sausage” that captivated fans (but probably not their stomachs) across the Upper Midwest, and the club responded by surging to a dozen consecutive wins, capped by this one in front of the home crowd against the Red Sox with ace Pablo López on the mound to establish the team’s longest winning streak since the World Series champion 1991 squad. — Do-Hyoung Park
White Sox: First win for Sizemore, Aug. 12
Grady Sizemore took over from Pedro Grifol as interim manager on Aug. 8 and dropped his first two home games against the Cubs before the White Sox took off for a 12-2 victory in the series opener against the eventual American League champions. Rookie starter Ky Bush survived seven walks over 4 2/3 innings, holding the Yankees to two runs, and the White Sox scored six runs in the seventh off relievers Tim Hill, who opened the year with the White Sox, and Enyel De Los Santos, who finished ‘24 as part of the South Siders’ bullpen. Sizemore was treated to the requisite postgame celebration for this significant career moment. — Scott Merkin
AL WEST
Angels: Moniak walks off Mariners, Aug. 31
The Angels were a thorn in the Mariners’ side all season, going 8-5 against them despite losing 99 games on the year, and contributed to Seattle being just one game out of the AL Wild Card spot. The Angels were down, 4-1, in the sixth inning but Jo Adell hit a solo homer off Bryan Woo to get things going. Mickey Moniak made it a one-run game with a two-run blast off Woo in the seventh before he connected on a walk-off solo shot with two outs in the ninth off Andrés Muñoz. — Rhett Bollinger
Astros: Comeback win over Dodgers, July 27
Alex Bregman hit a walk-off homer in the ninth inning off Blake Treinen at Minute Maid Park to beat the eventual World Series champion Dodgers, 7-6, completing a stunning comeback. Trailing 5-0, the Astros sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth and scored four runs on six singles, chasing Dodgers rookie pitcher Justin Wrobleski from the game after 5 2/3 innings. Jeremy Peña and Jon Singleton had clutch RBI hits in the eighth to tie the game and set the stage for Bregman’s heroics in the ninth. — Brian McTaggart
Athletics: Brown’s 13th-inning walk-off at Coliseum, Sept. 6
Seth Brown produced some Coliseum magic not once, but twice. He first came off the bench in the 11th inning and smashed a game-tying two-run homer. Two innings later, Brown came up again and roped a first-pitch fastball from Tigers reliever Beau Brieske down the right-field line to score JJ Bleday from second base for a dramatic 7-6 victory on a night that saw the A’s battle against eventual AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. — Martín Gallegos
Mariners: Crazy ninth-inning comeback at Yankee Stadium, May 20
It was easily the Mariners’ most improbable win of the year. Blink, and you would’ve missed it. Quiet all night, Seattle stormed all the way back to a dramatic, 5-4 win by manufacturing a four-spot in the top of the ninth inning to stun the eventual American League champions — also snapping a seven-game win streak for the Yanks in the process. To boot, they did so against Clay Holmes, who hadn’t surrendered an earned run all year to that point over 20 outings. The win came during a critical road trip through the AL East, and helped spark the Mariners into first place a few weeks later. — Daniel Kramer
Rangers: Smith’s walk-off HR propels Texas to win over Astros, Aug. 5
Just days after the Trade Deadline, when the Rangers declined to sell, a huge Lone Star Series was loading up at Globe Life Field. The club and the front office were still optimistic of Texas’ chances in the AL West at that point and a matchup with the Astros was the perfect way to prove it. In the 10th inning against the in-state, division-rival, utilityman Seth Smith launched his first career walk-off home run, propelling the Rangers to a 4-3 win over Houston to open the three-game set at Globe Life Field. — Kennedi Landry
NL EAST
Braves: Comeback win in home opener, April 5
Every win is important, especially when you end up clinching a playoff spot by winning Game 162. But the most valuable win or at least comeback of the season occurred in the season’s sixth game, when the Braves erased the three-run deficit they faced after the first seven innings of their home opener. Spencer Strider surrendered five runs over four innings and exited with an injury that resulted in season-ending elbow surgery. But the night wasn’t a complete disaster as the Braves forced extra innings with the help of Ronald Acuna Jr.’s RBI double in the eighth and the RBI doubles Matt Olson and Jarred Kelenic tallied in the ninth. Travis d’Arnaud’s walk-off single in the 10th capped the comeback win. — Mark Bowman
Marlins: Marlins erase 5-0 deficit in ninth, walk it off in 10th, April 30
A forgettable first month of the season came to a close in both dramatic and triumphant fashion. Trailing 5-0 in the ninth, Miami’s first seven batters of the inning reached against Rockies starter Ryan Feltner and closer Justin Lawrence to erase the deficit and send the game to extras. After Tanner Scott coughed up a run in the top half of the 10th, Bryan De La Cruz and Dane Myers produced back-to-back RBI hits for the club’s first walk-off victory of the season. — Christina De Nicola
Mets: Lindor pushes Mets into playoffs, Sept. 30
This is a virtual tie between the Mets’ playoff clincher in Game 161 and their Wild Card Series Game 3 win over the Brewers. But the former was a more dramatic game from the outset, with nothing guaranteed for a Mets team looking to exorcise its longstanding demons in Atlanta. After the home team went ahead early, the Mets rallied for four runs in the eighth to take their first lead. The Braves answered right back on an Ozzie Albies bases-clearing, go-ahead double to bring the Mets down to their final three outs. Not to be outdone, Lindor hit a two-run homer in the ninth to give the Mets the lead for good and push them into the playoffs. — Anthony DiComo
Nationals: Independence Day fireworks vs. Mets, July 4
Jake Irvin dominated in the annual July 4 matinee. He threw eight shutout innings, allowed just one hit and one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Still scoreless when Irvin exited, Jesse Winker delivered a go-ahead, pinch-hit solo homer to put the Nats on the board. Derek Law emerged in the bullpen cart waving the American flag and threw a perfect ninth inning to clinch the save. — Jessica Camerato
Phillies: Schwarbombs in Canada spark comeback win for Phils, Sept. 3
The Blue Jays raced to a 6-1 lead over the Phillies at Rogers Centre. They had an 8-4 lead after the sixth. But the Phils kept chipping away, including five hits, three home runs and six RBIs from Kyle Schwarber. He hit a leadoff homer in the first, a solo homer in the fourth and a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth as Philadelphia won a wild one, 10-9. — Todd Zolecki
NL CENTRAL
Brewers: Milwaukee comes back from 8-0 deficit, Sept. 22
The Brewers were the only team in MLB that didn’t suffer a four-game losing streak all season, but it took their biggest comeback in 20 years to keep it that way. Down eight runs by the middle of the third inning and still down three in the eighth against the D-backs, the Brewers rallied for a 10-9 win for their biggest comeback victory since erasing a nine-run deficit against the Reds on April 28, 2004. Willy Adames led the comeback with three hits, while Rhys Hoskins, Jackson Chourio, Blake Perkins, Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick all chipped in multiple hits to bail out starter Frankie Montas, who was charged with eight runs (seven earned) on six hits including a trio of home runs without clearing the third inning. Said Adames: “That was insane.” — Adam McCalvy
Cardinals: A victory over Yanks in the Bronx for first time in 40 years, Aug. 31
Not only did the Cardinals outlast the Yankees 6-5, but their win was tinged with some jaw-dropping history. The victory was St. Louis’ first at the new Yankee Stadium — the Cards were the last of the 30 MLB teams without a win at the park, which opened in 2009 — and its first over the Yankees in the Bronx since Game 5 of the 1964 World Series (Oct. 12, 1964). Coincidentally, St. Louis’ winning pitchers in 1964 and 2024 were both named Gibson – Bob in 1964 and Kyle in 2024. Also, the play-by-play voices for those wins were named Caray — Harry 40 years earlier and Chip on Aug. 31. The Cards stormed to a 6-1 advantage and led 6-2 before Giancarlo Stanton missed a potential game-tying grand slam by inches. Closer Ryan Helsley sealed the victory and recorded his 42nd save by striking out Austin Wells with two on in the bottom of the ninth. — John Denton
Cubs: A no-no four decades in the making, Sept. 4
Nearly 42 years to the day since Milt Pappas no-hit the Padres on Sept. 2, 1972, the Cubs pieced together a no-hitter in a 12-0 romp over the Pirates. The combined effort started with seven brilliant frames from Shota Imanaga and ended with rookie Porter Hodge, while Nate Pearson served as the eighth-inning bridge. It marked the first no-hitter by the Cubs at Wrigley Field since Pappas’ gem back in ‘72. And, boy, was it ever an overwhelming win, too. Chicago’s lineup churned out 17 hits, including six multi-hit performances, en route to the most dominant victory of the year. — Jordan Bastian
Pirates: Skenes’ debut is a wild 10-9 win, May 11
Paul Skenes’ Major League debut was one of the most anticipated games in PNC Park history, and the future Rookie of the Year didn’t disappoint, striking out seven. He only lasted four innings though, setting up for a wild game for the bullpen and the Cubs erasing a 6-1 deficit. Home runs by Yasmani Grandal and Andrew McCutchen gave the Pirates the lead again, and David Bednar survived a ninth inning scare for the Pirates to win. — Alex Stumpf
Reds: Reds beat Yankees behind Elly’s big performance, July 2
In the opening game of what would be a three-game series sweep in the Bronx, Cincinnati was boosted by Elly De La Cruz, who hit a triple and a two-run home run and scored two runs during his first game at Yankee Stadium. De La Cruz and Will Benson hit homers during a four-run top of the fifth inning where the Reds sent eight men to the plate to seal the win. — Mark Sheldon
NL WEST
D-backs: Carroll’s pinch-hit, walk-off homer caps comeback vs. Nats, July 29
The night got off to a bad start for the D-backs with Jordan Montgomery giving up six runs in the first two innings to put Arizona in a deep hole. The D-backs would chip away at the lead in the middle innings, but heading into the bottom of the ninth, they faced an 8-4 deficit and the Nats had closer Kyle Finnegan on the mound. Alek Thomas tripled to lead off the inning and after Geraldo Perdomo singled him home, Ketel Marte homered to pull the D-backs to within a run at 8-7. One out later, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. managed a single and Corbin Carroll was sent to the plate as a pinch-hitter and launched a homer into the bleachers in right to give Arizona a walk-off win. That was the start of 20 wins in a span of 25 games that put the D-backs in the Wild Card chase. — Steve Gilbert
Dodgers: Dodgers erase 5-0 deficit and beat Yankees to win World Series, Oct. 30
Does it get any better than this? The highlight of Walker Buehler striking out Alex Verdugo and starting the celebration at Yankee Stadium will live on forever in Dodgers history. — Sonja Chen
Giants: Giants stun Mets in third straight comeback win on road, May 24
San Francisco trailed, 6-2, before Patrick Bailey launched a go-ahead grand slam to cap an improbable five-run rally in the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mike Yastrzemski added a solo shot to extend the Giants’ lead to 8-6 in the top of the ninth, which proved to be critical after Francisco Lindor delivered an RBI single off Camilo Doval to bring the Mets within one in the bottom half of the inning. New York went on to load the bases with two outs, but Matt Chapman made a stunning barehanded grab on Mark Vientos’ slow roller to third and quickly threw to first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. to seal the Giants’ dramatic win. — Maria Guardado
Padres: Fiery Profar walks it off in 10th, June 24
Plenty to choose from (and plenty of those involve Jackson Merrill hitting late, clutch game-tying or game-winning home runs). But the nod goes to Jurickson Profar, for his walk-off double to seal a bonkers 7-6, 10-inning San Diego victory over the Nationals in June. The Padres trailed by three runs entering the bottom of the 10th. But they stormed back, and after an intentional walk to Luis Arraez, Profar was brushed back. He promptly ended the game. Later, Profar said he felt “disrespected” and celebrated in front of the Nats dugout, setting off a series-worth of fireworks. — AJ Cassavell
Rockies: Rox notch their only shutout win of 2024, May 15
Lefty Austin Gomber struck out five in six innings, and the bullpen was airtight as the Rockies extended their longest win streak of the season to seven games. The win completed a three-game sweep at Petco Park. During the stretch, the Rockies peeked at what’s possible in the future. — Thomas Harding