Revisit one signature win for every MLB team from 2024

Cardinals: A victory over Yanks in the Bronx for first time in 40 years, Aug. 31

Not only did the Cardinals outlast the Yankees 6-5, but their win was tinged with some jaw-dropping history. The victory was St. Louis’ first at the new Yankee Stadium — the Cards were the last of the 30 MLB teams without a win at the park, which opened in 2009 — and its first over the Yankees in the Bronx since Game 5 of the 1964 World Series (Oct. 12, 1964). Coincidentally, St. Louis’ winning pitchers in 1964 and 2024 were both named Gibson – Bob in 1964 and Kyle in 2024. Also, the play-by-play voices for those wins were named Caray — Harry 40 years earlier and Chip on Aug. 31. The Cards stormed to a 6-1 advantage and led 6-2 before Giancarlo Stanton missed a potential game-tying grand slam by inches. Closer Ryan Helsley sealed the victory and recorded his 42nd save by striking out Austin Wells with two on in the bottom of the ninth. — John Denton