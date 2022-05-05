Reyes breaks out vs. Jays — in unexpected way

But while the calendar’s move to May has not saved the weather, perhaps it has reinvigorated Reyes. For his encouraging week continued with a performance of resplendent restraint. His second-inning single came when he slapped a 94-mph fastball at the hands to the opposite field in right. His fourth-inning single, which led to the run that gave Cleveland the lead for good, was roped to left on a 1-2 breaking ball that hung in the zone. And his fifth-inning single, which drove in a run to make it 5-2, came on a first-pitch sinker on the inside edge that Reyes lifted into shallow center.