Rivals tangle for position in Power Rankings

4) Braves (91-55, last week: 3)Though they swept the rival Phillies over the weekend, it proved to be a bittersweet series with the loss of Ozzie Albies. One night after returning from a three-month absence due to a fractured left foot, Albies fractured his right pinky finger on Saturday sliding into second base. He’ll miss the rest of the regular season, and is unlikely to return for the postseason, though Atlanta hasn’t ruled it out. Despite playing so much time without Albies, the Braves have posted an MLB-best 68-28 record since the start of June, thanks in part to the superb play of emerging young stars Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II. Still, they find themselves looking up at the first-place Mets.