Rocchio is Guardians’ hottest-hitting prospect

Rangers: Evan Carter (No. 9) Carter has been increasing his profile this month, finding himself on the Prospect Team of the Week within the past month for providing offense for High-A Hickory. The 19-year-old left-handed hitter has shown increased power with four home runs, four triples and five doubles in his last 21 games, to raise his season slugging percentage to .474. In fact, he went into the break on a three-game home run streak, having belted four over the course of the three contests. For the season, the outfielder stands second in the South Atlantic League in triples with eight and is tied for fifth in runs (54).