Rocchio stays hot with homer on 3-hit day
July 14th, 2022
Welcome to the Guardians prospect update, where you’ll find news, promotions and standout performances, all year long.
Tena racks up four hits for RubberDucks (July 13)With four multihit games already to his credit in a hot start to the month of July, Jose Tena did something he’d never done in his pro career: tallied four knocks in a game.
Cleveland’s No. 9 prospect homered, doubled and added a pair of singles, driving in a pair of runs and scoring a pair, as Akron rallied to lead late before falling on the road at Bowie, 6-5.
In the lineup for the first time since Sunday, Tena struck out to lead off the game before racking up hits in every at-bat that followed. The shortstop doubled to center in the top of the third before sneaking a home run just over the wall and around the foul pole in right in the fifth. In the sixth, Tena bounced a single through the shifted infield on the right side to drive in a run, and in the ninth, he went the other way for a single on the ground past short.
Tena had five three-hit games this season — and 21 such performances in his career prior to this year — before finally notching his first four-hit affair. It continued a strong start to the month that has seen Tena bat .357 with a 1.047 OPS through nine games so far in July.
Akron rallied from down 4-0 to take a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth before Bowie walked off. — Tyler Maun
Rocchio clubs go-ahead blast for Akron (July 2)Brayan Rocchio is officially red-hot. After recording a career-high five RBIs in a four-hit performance in his last game, Cleveland’s No. 4 prospect (MLB No. 69) launched a go-ahead two-run blast in extras as part of a three-hit, three-RBI night in Double-A Akron’s 10-9 win over Erie.
The 21-year-old recorded a double in the fourth before helping the RubberDucks win the game in the final innings. With two outs, a 2-2 count and his team down by one in the ninth, Rocchio laced a game-tying double to right field to help send the contest into extras. The game remained knotted going into the 12th before Rocchio led off the frame with his seventh dinger of the season to put Akron in the lead for good. The infielder is batting a torrid .341/.388/.727 in his last 10 games with four homers (three in his last two games), 13 RBIs, four walks and just four strikeouts in 44 at-bats.
Also in the game, No. 13 prospect Jhonkensy Noel clubbed two homers for the second game in a row, including a two-run long ball in the 12th inning that sailed out of the stadium to put Akron ahead by four. The 20-year-old has gone 2-for-5 with two jacks and three RBIs in each of his last two games. — Stephanie Sheehan
Rocchio homers twice, drives in five (June 30)It was a career night in more ways than one for Brayan Rocchio.
MLB’s No. 70 overall prospect collected his first multihomer game and drove in a career-high five runs in his first four-hit performance since July 13 of last year. Rocchio added a double and a single to go with the two long balls in Double-A Akron’s 13-9 loss at Erie.
“It was really cool because I’ve never had a two-home run game before,” he said. “I was really happy.” Full story >>
Freeman gets on base five times (June 29)Tyler Freeman was a man on a mission.
The Guardians’ No. 5 prospect put on a hitting clinic in Triple-A Columbus’ 16-3 victory over Iowa.
The CB-B round pick (71st overall) in the 2017 Draft was 4-for-6 with three RBIs in the blowout win.
Freeman began his night with an infield single and a soft knock to center, which tallied his first RBI of the game, in the first two innings. He notched another infield single in the fourth and rocketed a two-run single to center in the eighth. Including a walk and reaching on a fielding error, the 23-year-old made it on base in six of his seven plate appearances. His season-high four hits increased his average to its highest point of the season, and he’s currently slashing .269/.371/.365. — Ethan Sands
Daniel Espino resumes throwing after knee, shoulder discomfort (June 26)The Guardians’ top prospect landed on Double-A Akron’s injured list on May 3 with knee discomfort. While he was out, he started experiencing right shoulder pain, as well. But as worrisome as that can sound, Espino seems to be on a path to recovery.
Guardians assistant general manager James Harris said that Espino has started to throw again, though the organization is being cautious with putting any timetable on his return.
“We’re not going to rush him back,” Harris said. “It’s not like we have a need in that category in Double-A, so we’d rather him be healthy and return to form. And when he returns to form, he’s special, so we’d rather take our time.” —Mandy Bell
George Valera stays hot, continues multihit trend (June 24)The Guardians’ No. 2 prospect has been hot as of late, with back-to-back multihit games. Valera continued that trend, going 2-for-4 with one homer in Double-A Akron’s 3-1 win over Harrisburg.
The 21-year-old continues to be productive at the plate, hitting a single to right field in the first inning. Valera showed his power four innings later, crushing a long ball to center field.
The outfielder’s recent stretch has brought his slash line to .298/.404/.533 on the season. — Edwin Perez
Allen punches out 11 in second straight start (June 23)Logan Allen continues to dominate.
After reaching a career-high 11 strikeouts in his previous start, the Guardians’ No. 8 prospect matched that record in Double-A Akron’s 8-2 victory over Harrisburg. Allen threw 96 pitches, 68 strikes, and only allowed one run on a homer in the second inning.
The 23-year-old added on to his impressive month of June, totaling 39 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings and posting a 1.75 ERA.
Allen lowered his season ERA to 3.33 and brought his season strikeout total to 104. — Alyssa Gomez
Logan Allen deals, sets career high in K’s (June 16)It was a career game for Logan Allen.
The Guardians’ No. 8 prospect has been fanning hitters in the month of June, a total of 17 strikeouts in his last two starts. The 23-year-old topped those performances with a career high 11 strikeouts while allowing no runs on two hits across six innings in Double-A Akron’s 1-0 win over Hartford.
Allen was dealing throughout the game, striking out five of six batters in the fourth and fifth inning. The lefty’s lone blemishes were two infield hits to third base in the second and third inning.
The 2020 second-round pick’s outing has lowered his ERA to 3.55 and brought his strikeout tally to 93 in the 60 innings he has pitched this season. — Edwin Perez
Freeman ropes pair of doubles, drives in three runs (June 14)Tyler Freeman laced a pair of doubles, drove in three runs and stole a base in Triple-A Columbus’ 8-7 loss to St. Paul at Huntington Park.
The fifth-ranked Guardians prospect led off the third inning with a two-bagger into center. After an out was recorded, he took off and successfully swiped third for his third stolen base of the year. After a walk by Bobby Bradley, Freeman trotted home on a balk. In the fourth, the 23-year-old cleared the bases with a double to right that broke a 4-4 tie.
MLB.com’s No. 76 overall prospect has 10 extra-base hits, 25 RBIs and 24 runs scored over 36 games this season. — Rob Terranova
No. 6 prospect Jones returns to lineup (June 8)This was not the way Nolan Jones envisioned his 2022 campaign. After enduring left ankle surgery at the end of last season, he returned to big league Spring Training in March hoping to show that he could be an option for the team at some point this season. Instead, he dealt with back issues that lingered through the first two months of the regular season. Jones was finally activated off the injured list on Tuesday and played in his first game with Triple-A Columbus. Guardians manager Terry Francona said that the plan will be to get Jones — a third baseman — time in the outfield, considering the big league team will have Jos? Ram?rez at the hot corner for the foreseeable future. — Mandy Bell
No. 10 prospect posts first two-homer game (June 5)Angel Martinez‘s first three-hit effort of the season was also a milestone game.
The No. 10 prospect posted his first career multihomer game in High-A Lake County’s 9-2 win over West Michigan. Martinez had only hit one long ball in his first 33 games this season, but he exploded for two solo dingers in the victory, both to right field and both off of righties. The 20-year-old switch hitter added a double and a run-scoring fielder’s choice to his day, and he’s now batting .279/.389/.459 with seven steals, 12 extra-base hits, 14 RBIs and 18 walks in 34 games. — Stephanie Sheehan