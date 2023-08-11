Rocchio, Tena deliver as Guardians let the kids play

Letting the kids play has become critical for the Guardians — not just for immediate results, but in order to determine what’s best for the organization in the future. Now that the Guardians have openings on their roster due to trades and injuries, they’ve been able to give younger prospects like Brayan Rocchio and Jos? Tena opportunities to showcase what they can do. Not only has it been a tremendously beneficial experience for both of them, but they were also a big reason why Cleveland walked away with a 4-3 victory over Toronto on Thursday at Progressive Field.