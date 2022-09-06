Rocchio’s offense lands him on Team of the Week

Wallner was so locked in on Sep. 1 against Omaha that he didn’t even realize he was a triple shy of the cycle until he hit second base on a ball in the gap and heard his teammates cheering him on from the dugout. He made it to third safely and even added another double in one of the most dominant games in St. Paul’s history, dating back to the franchise’s existence as an independent team. Two days later, the 24-year-old was at it again, posting his second three-hit game of the week — his first two since his mid-July promotion to Triple-A. Now playing in his native Twin Cities, the left-handed slugging Wallner is sporting a season-long OPS of .963 with 26 home runs.