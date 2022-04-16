Rodon spoils Guardians’ home opener: ‘We’ve seen enough’ of him

If the team is able to bounce back and find its offensive stride again in the coming days, this will be a mere blip on the radar. If this is the beginning of a trend that the lineup fell into plenty of times last year that led to its first losing season since Francona took over in 2013, then it could be a difficult season once again. But if we learned anything over the last week, it’s that we can’t make any long-term assumptions just yet.