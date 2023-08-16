Rookie Allen flying under the radar while pitching ‘like a veteran’

Allen cruised through his six frames on Tuesday and was pulled after 87 pitches (55 strikes). If it was earlier in the season or if Allen had a little more experience under his belt, he could have easily been sent back out for the seventh. But between Triple-A Columbus and the Majors this year, he’s thrown 117 2/3 frames. The most Allen’s thrown in a season in his professional career is 132 2/3 in 2022. With six and a half weeks remaining in the season, the Guardians want to be smart with his pitch counts.