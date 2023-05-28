Rookie Bibee continues to shine for frustrated Guardians

Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale are ready to make their third rehab appearances this week. They both are scheduled to stretch out to 85 pitches. That’s the point when the Guardians will start to consider whether they’re ready to rejoin the Major League team. If they are, the team will need two vacancies in the rotation. Hunter Gaddis will likely be the first person optioned back to Triple-A Columbus. The other will likely come down to Logan Allen or Bibee — a decision that, at this point, will not be easy.