This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!

This browser does not support the video element.

Rookie Tanner Bibee has allowed 2 runs or fewer in 13 of his 18 starts and more than 3 runs in only 2

This browser does not support the video element.

Zach Eflin leads the Rays with 129 1/3 innings and 129 K’s, and his 7.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio is 2nd in MLB