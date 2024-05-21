Rookie jitters behind, Manzardo looking like old self

In his last two games, Manzardo must have believed that, too. He picked up his first career RBI on Saturday. After sitting out on Sunday, he knocked in another critical run on Monday.

“I would say the last week or so, everything has kind of started to slow down a little bit for me,” Manzardo said. “I feel it’s so difficult not to speed up when you come up like I did and the team is having a lot of success, so it’s super easy to have unrealistic expectations for yourself. I’ve kind of taken a step back and just kind of focused on getting back to just trying to be myself.”