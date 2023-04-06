Rookie starter Gaddis delivers best outing yet

Entering the afternoon with a 15.55 ERA in three career appearances, a pair of spot starts last year and his season debut in Seattle, Gaddis brought sharpness and efficiency to his longest start in the Majors. He primarily deployed his cutter and four-seamer, getting five whiffs on the two pitches, but he also flashed his 60-grade changeup. That offering was in fine form on Wednesday, twice freezing A’s batters to account for two of Gaddis’ four strikeouts on the afternoon.