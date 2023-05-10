Rosario’s 4-for-4 performance follows his own trend

CLEVELAND — Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario hasn’t been with the club for too long, but over the past two years, he’s developed quite a trend — one that he’s hoping will happen again in 2023.

Rosario has gotten off to a cold start this year, prompting many to wonder if he’d be moved out of his second spot in the lineup until he righted the ship. But through these struggles, Guardians manager Terry Francona insisted that leaving Rosario alone would be the best move and that trusting his track record would benefit the club more than making any hasty decisions. On Tuesday night, Rosario took the first step to proving Francona’s sentiments to be true.

Rosario turned in his second four-hit performance of the season, capped with an RBI triple that helped the Guardians solidify a 2-0 victory over the Tigers at Progressive Field.