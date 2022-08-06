Rosario’s improved glovework complements steady bat

Even the slightest improvements in Rosario’s defense help make him a more complete player. His offense hardly needs any type of boost. Last year, he led the Majors in four-hit games. This year, he’s tied for the lead in the big leagues with six triples and has batted a steady .288 with 44 RBIs — two of which came on a second-inning single in Saturday’s win. Rosario has now hit safely in 22 of his last 27 games (since July 8), slashing .325/.347/.504 with seven doubles, one triple, four homers and 20 RBIs in that span. “I don’t focus on one area in particular,” Rosario said through team interpreter Agustin Rivero, when asked what he’s focused on this season to be so successful. “I try to work everything as a whole and then put attention to the small pieces and from there, just take it from there.”