Rosario’s value on display in latest 3-hit performance

His 179 hits are the most by a Guardians player this season. They’ve led to a solid .283 average that nearly matches his expected batting average (.274, entering Tuesday). Expected batting average takes a batted ball’s exit velocity and launch angle and calculates whether it “should” be a hit. Sometimes shifts, outstanding plays or miscues can cause this number to be higher or lower than the actual batting average. When the two are close to matching, it essentially means that Rosario “deserves” the average that he boasts, meaning it’s more likely that level of success will continue and he’s not just running into a ton of luck.