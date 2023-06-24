Rough outing raises questions about Bieber’s future with Guardians

Step 1: Does he make the Guardians a more competitive team?First, Cleveland needs to determine if it’s realistic to be contenders this season.

The expectations were through the roof coming into 2023 after an impressive and unexpectedly successful season last year. But the club was still the youngest in the Majors on Opening Day and the growing pains have been more visible this season than last.

The Guardians are three games under .500, yet they’re still only trailing the first-place Twins by two games. Because the AL Central has been largely uncompetitive, it seems feasible to think Cleveland could remain a contender for the division title no matter what happens. But can this team make a playoff run beyond AL Central opponents?

If the Guardians think they’ll be contenders, they have to determine if Bieber plays a bigger role in their success or if he could instead bring them some offensive pieces that will help take them to the next level.