Rouglas Odor, Brad Goldberg, Kai Correa added to Guardians’ staff

Goldberg, 33, will be in his third season in the Guardians organization, joining the club in 2022 as a Pitching Coach based out of the club’s Arizona Player Development Complex before spending 2023 as the Pitching Coach at Double-A Akron with Odor. Under his direction last season, Akron pitchers posted the second-lowest ERA in the Eastern League (3.87). Prior to joining Cleveland, he spent 2020 and 2021 at Ohio State as the Director of Pitching Development. The Beachwood, Ohio native compiled a six-year professional ERA of 3.25 in 200 appearances in the White Sox and Diamondbacks systems from 2013-2018, appearing in 11 games at the Major League level for the Chicago White Sox in 2017. He was Chicago’s 10th round selection in the 2013 draft out of OSU, graduating from Beachwood High School in 2008.