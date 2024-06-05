Royals-Guardians rained out Wednesday; makeup Aug. 26 as split DH

Cleveland, which has not used the opener strategy much since the concept came in vogue in MLB in 2018, had planned to give Wednesday’s starting nod to reliever Nick Sandlin before handing it off to “starter” Logan Allen. But with the unexpected off day, Allen is pushed back to start Friday’s game in Miami against the Marlins. Tanner Bibee was already lined up to start Thursday’s home series finale against the Royals and will do so, as planned.