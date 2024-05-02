Sabathia elected to 2024 class of Guardians Hall of Fame

“We are so very excited to honor CC Sabathia as the newest member of the Guardians Hall of Fame,” said Guardians senior vice president of public affairs Bob DiBiasio in a statement. “Following his selection as our No. 1 Draft pick in the 1998 June Draft, CC burst onto the Cleveland baseball scene in grand fashion. His rookie season of 2001, at age 20, saw him win 17 games. A commanding presence on the mound, CC also had a commanding spirit for his teammates and those in need of a helping hand off the field. The PitCCh In Foundation, created by Sabathia and his wife, Amber, aims to enrich the lives of youth through educational and athletic activities and will be the lasting legacy of a big man with an even bigger heart.”