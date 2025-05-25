Santana feels ‘blessed’ as he celebrates 15 years in big leagues

According to the Major League Baseball Players Association, fewer than 10 percent of players in baseball history have played for a decade or more. (Santana is in his 16th season, but a full year of service time is 172 days). That puts Santana in even more exclusive company. He is one of only five active position players who debuted in 2010 or earlier, along with Freddie Freeman, Andrew McCutchen, Justin Turner and Jason Heyward.