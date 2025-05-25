Santana feels ‘blessed’ as he celebrates 15 years in big leagues
DETROIT — Carlos Santana vividly remembers his Major League debut, on June 11, 2010, when he was behind the plate as Cleveland hosted Washington, and the nerves he felt as a first-time big leaguer. He remembers his second game well, too — when he hit his first career home run one day later.
“I’ll never forget that game,” Santana said of his debut. “It’s something very special for me in my heart. … Honestly, I was nervous and I cried my first day. I’m achieving my dream [and my mom’s dream]. When you have that opportunity, you never forget that day.”
Fifteen years later, Santana is continuing to live out his dream, and on Thursday the 39-year-old hit a major milestone: 15 years of Major League service time. The Guardians celebrated him after their 7-0 win over the Tigers, in which Santana went 1-for-2 with a two-run double and two walks.
According to the Major League Baseball Players Association, fewer than 10 percent of players in baseball history have played for a decade or more. (Santana is in his 16th season, but a full year of service time is 172 days). That puts Santana in even more exclusive company. He is one of only five active position players who debuted in 2010 or earlier, along with Freddie Freeman, Andrew McCutchen, Justin Turner and Jason Heyward.
Santana is second among active players in games played (2,129), only behind McCutchen (2,173). It’s a testament to the longevity of his career, both from a talent and physical standpoint.
“What an unbelievable honor and a badge,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “I mean, one day in the big leagues is an absolute achievement, let alone 15 years. You have to recognize those things, because the amount of dedication, sacrifice, hard work that goes into playing this game at a high level for 15 years is unfathomable in today’s game.”
For context, Vogt was playing in Single-A in the Rays’ farm system when Santana debuted.
“He debuted before I even got close. He’s still going,” Vogt said. “It’s impressive.”
Santana has spent 11 seasons with Cleveland, along with stints with Kansas City, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seattle. Looking back on his perspective as a rookie, he said he never imagined he would play as long as he has.
Once he hit 10 years, with how good he felt physically, Santana thought he could play another five years. That mindset has proven prescient as he has continued to produce year after year. Last year, he won his first career Gold Glove Award — as a first baseman, a position he transitioned to full-time in 2015.
Santana is second in Cleveland franchise history in home runs by a switch-hitter (222), only trailing José Ramírez (264), and ranks second in walks (908), behind Jim Thome (1,008). He ranks eighth all-time in homers among switch-hitters (330), behind Mickey Mantle (536), Eddie Murray (504), Chipper Jones (468), Carlos Beltrán (435), Mark Teixeira (409), Lance Berkman (366) and Chili Davis (350). His first homer came off J.D. Martin, on June 12, 2010.
“[I’ve had a] great career,” Santana said. “’I’m blessed. I thank God every day before I sleep and after for giving me so much opportunity and energy to keep playing.”
After stints with Cleveland from 2010-17 and ’19-20, the Guardians brought back Santana for a third stint in December to add a veteran presence to the middle of their lineup. After a slow start, he’s been heating up in May; he entered Saturday slashing .262/.410/.492 with four homers and 20 RBIs this month.
Along with his on-field production, just as important to the Guardians is the veteran presence Santana brings to their clubhouse.
“Getting to know him on a more personal level has been super awesome,” catcher Bo Naylor said. “He’s someone that this team looks to as a leader, and he goes out there and shows why we do every single day. It’s been really fun.”
Santana said he enjoys being an example for the younger players.
“Yeah, I love it. I love it,” he said. “We have great kids, great people. They respect me and they play with me. They call me ‘Grandpa.’ It’s funny. I enjoy it. Great kids. I love how they play. They play hard.”