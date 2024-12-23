Santana returning to Guards; Josh Naylor traded to D-backs

At first, that was up in the air when the team had only added Cecconi. He split last season between Triple-A and the Majors. In 20 games (13 starts) with the D-backs, he pitched to a 6.66 ERA with 64 strikeouts and 17 walks in 77 innings. In Triple-A, he owned a 3.06 ERA in 18 games (five starts), ending the season with 9 2/3 hitless innings. Antonetti said that Cecconi will enter Spring Training competing for a spot in the rotation or the bullpen.