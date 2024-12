Santana is entering his 16th Major League season. Eleven of those will be spent with Cleveland. In his previous 10 seasons with the Guardians, Santana hit .251 with an .818 OPS and 216 home runs. Even though he’ll be 39 years old in April, his power hasn’t waned. In each of the last two seasons with the Twins, Brewers and Pirates, Santana hit more than 20 homers.