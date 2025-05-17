Guardians 

Santana takes 18-game on-base streak into game vs. Reds

Kevin

Carlos Santana is riding an 18-game on-base streak, and has a .414 on-base percentage during that stretch

Will Benson has homered in back-to-back games, and is slashing .389/.476/.833 since May 10

 