Santana takes 18-game on-base streak into game vs. Reds

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

FREE on MLB.TV

Learn More

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!

More info

This browser does not support the video element.

Carlos Santana is riding an 18-game on-base streak, and has a .414 on-base percentage during that stretch

This browser does not support the video element.