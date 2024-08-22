See where J-Ram ranks in Hitter Power Rankings

7. Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (5)Henderson got off to a torrid start at the plate this season and was considered an early AL MVP candidate. He’s been good of late, though not as red-hot as he was during the first half of the season. His slugging has been down — in 23 games from the start of the second half through Aug. 13, Henderson hit just one homer. But that’s changed since then. He’s connected for four homers over his last eight games, which bodes well for him in our next edition of these rankings if he keeps it going.