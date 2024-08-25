September callups who could spark Guardians
3:54 PM UTC
It’s the time of year when fans watch Triple-A games, desperately craving the bat or arm of the hot hitter or pitcher to help bring a much-needed jolt of energy to a roster ready to make one final push down the stretch to secure a spot in the postseason.
Who are some names who may join the Guardians one week from today, on Sept. 1, when rosters expand to 28 players? Let’s take a look:
1B Kyle Manzardo (Guardians’ No. 2 prospect)What can he bring? Power. The Guardians got brief look at Manzardo earlier this year, and he didn’t succeed the way he would’ve hoped. But the threat that his bat carries could be a boost for an offense that’s been waning over the past few weeks. In 21 games in August, Manzardo has a .794 OPS with four homers. He’s also posted an .855 OPS against right-handed pitching, which the big league lineup has been struggling to hit in this recent skid.
Why hasn’t he been here? David Fry has been limited to DH or first base since he started battling right elbow trouble — the same role that Manzardo would fill if he was on the roster. Even though Fry has had his own struggles at the plate at times this season, the Guardians have a strong loyalty to the All-Star and subbing him for Manzardo didn’t happen. Now, with an extra spot, maybe the team will carry the left-handed bat in Manzardo along with Fry to use whenever the situation calls for it.
INF Gabriel AriasWhat can he bring? We know this answer is defense, a strong arm and maybe some offensive production. We’ve seen plenty of Arias over the years now to understand his profile, but since he’s gone down to Triple-A Columbus, he’s hit the ball really well. He slashed .346/.387/.596 in his first 27 games with the Clippers, hitting five homers with 16 RBIs. Whatever the adjustment was that he was hoping to make at the Minor League level seems to be working. It’s just whether the Guardians are ready to give him a chance to prove that adjustment can also translate at the Major League level.
Why hasn’t he been here? The Guardians have stuck with Brayan Rocchio at shortstop and Andrés Giménez at second base since July 11, when Arias was optioned. And with Daniel Schneemann and Tyler Freeman also on the roster to fill in around the infield, Arias’ presence hasn’t been needed. But if he can bring something to the table with his bat, that may change.
OF George Valera (Guardians’ No. 22 prospect)What can he bring? Life to the offense. Valera has settled in since the middle of July, and in the first 18 games in August, he hit .290 with a .929 OPS, including a stretch of four homers in five games last week (before he added another on Saturday). And like Manzardo, this is a lefty bat that does damage against right-handed pitching, which the Guardians could use right now.
Why hasn’t he been here? The Guardians have a constant in Steven Kwan in the outfield and they picked up Lane Thomas at the Trade Deadline. Those won’t change. The team could’ve taken a chance on Valera instead of recalling Will Brennan, but it opted to stick with the guys it has seen this season.
RHP Andrew Walters (Guardians’ No. 23 prospect)What can he bring? Heat. Walters can hit triple digits on his fastball and he keeps hitters off balance with his slider. He dominated Double-A with a 1.35 ERA in 17 appearances. His first Triple-A outing was rocky, but then, Walters settled right in. He’s pitched in 28 games for the Clippers and he’s only given up a run in four of them, while striking out 34 batters and walking 16 in 25 1/3 innings.
Why hasn’t he been here? Well, Walters is in his first professional season, so he’s needed time to make his way up the ranks. Plus, the Guardians’ bullpen has been elite, so there hasn’t been a need to force anything. But with an extra spot, maybe the team gets a glimpse of its future.
Honorable mentions: Left-hander Logan Allen and right-hander Triston McKenzie. If the Guardians want to add to their starting/long-relief depth instead of turning to an inexperienced arm like Walters, they could turn to either of these arms. Although, Allen seems to be making more strides in consistency than McKenzie in Triple-A so far.